ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

NYSE:ACCO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.95. 720,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,849. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $469.76 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.77. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $6.61.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.52 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 11,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $60,490.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,125.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 83.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 332.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 116.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

