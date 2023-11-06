AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ACRX

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ ACRX traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.50. 106,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,104. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88. The company has a market cap of $8.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.44. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $2.98.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 831,999 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $830,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $29,000. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 201.7% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 122,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 81,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.