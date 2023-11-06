Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.43% and a negative net margin of 337.90%. The company had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

ACRS traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $5.63. The company had a trading volume of 376,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,671. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $18.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACRS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Aclaris Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,724 shares in the company, valued at $993,499.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider James Loerop bought 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,499.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Featured Articles

