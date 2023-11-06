Aion (AION) Achieves Market Cap of $2.26 Million

Aion (AION) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 6th. During the last week, Aion has traded down 0% against the dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $889.68 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00146382 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00040349 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00024601 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008597 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.