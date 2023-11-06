Aion (AION) Trading Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days

Aion (AION) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 6th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and $873.74 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00145996 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00039942 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00024501 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008581 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002942 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.