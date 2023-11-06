Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.35-3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10-1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AIN shares. TheStreet cut Albany International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised Albany International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Albany International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised Albany International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.33.

AIN stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.48. 184,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,616. Albany International has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $115.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.02%.

In other news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $390,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,337 shares in the company, valued at $686,743.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Albany International by 7.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Albany International by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

