Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Lowered to $163.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $212.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALB. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $253.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.50.

Albemarle stock traded down $8.16 on Monday, reaching $119.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,241,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,893. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.67. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $116.35 and a twelve month high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.98% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle will post 25.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 41.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,067,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $1,001,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

