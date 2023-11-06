Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 50.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

About Algoma Steel Group

Shares of TSE:ASTL traded down C$0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting C$9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,022. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.48. Algoma Steel Group has a fifty-two week low of C$7.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.64.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

