Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Trading Down 8.6%

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 313,269 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,784,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Ambrx Biopharma Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.06.

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ambrx Biopharma Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ambrx Biopharma

In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 751,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $6,941,392.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,465,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,864,204.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Sonja Nelson sold 12,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $125,479.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,375.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 751,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $6,941,392.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 69,465,823 shares in the company, valued at $641,864,204.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,460,049 shares of company stock worth $28,763,117. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ambrx Biopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Innovis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. It focuses on portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including ARX517, its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and ARX788, its proprietary ADC targeting HER2.

Featured Articles

