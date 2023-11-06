American Investment Services Inc. Sells 14,830 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

American Investment Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,830 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,067,692,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295,255 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,663,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.69. 3,782,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,020,418. The stock has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

