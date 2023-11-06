AMI Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

AMI Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,039 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,628,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,801,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $166.29. The stock has a market cap of $444.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.97.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,701. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.