AMI Investment Management Inc. Sells 237 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AMI Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.4% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.4 %

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.74. 4,421,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,918,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.84. The company has a market capitalization of $155.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.26, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.