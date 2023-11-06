Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.07% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$51.68.
In other news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.75, for a total value of C$427,455.00. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
