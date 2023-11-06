Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.85

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 129865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

Antibe Therapeutics Trading Up 16.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 9.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.52.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.11). On average, analysts expect that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

