Apollo Currency (APL) Price Hits $0.0001

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 26.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $295,594.41 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 39.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

