Asanko Gold (TSE:AKG) Shares Up 4.6%

Asanko Gold Inc (TSE:AKG – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AKG) shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.60. 218,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 219,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.53.

Asanko Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a current ratio of 15.45. The company has a market cap of C$353.31 million and a P/E ratio of -2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.60.

Asanko Gold Company Profile

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

