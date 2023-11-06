Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6-1.625 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion. Atmus Filtration Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.20-$2.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock opened at $20.31 on Monday. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 433.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.16.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $396.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.93 million. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter worth $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter worth $420,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter worth $558,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter worth $938,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

