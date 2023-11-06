Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Trading Down 1.6%

Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.02 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.25 ($0.19). Approximately 8,519 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 131,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.19).

Aura Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 12.15. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £94.40 million, a PE ratio of -1,525.00 and a beta of -0.16.

Aura Energy Company Profile

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Mauritania and Sweden. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Häggån Polymetallic project located in Sweden; and the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania.

