Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $201.99. 1,005,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.81. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $179.61 and a twelve month high of $233.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,599,720 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 7.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.9% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the software company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,067,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $222,232,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,027 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 24.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,498 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

