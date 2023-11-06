Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 11500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Avivagen Trading Down 50.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$388,450.00, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32.

Avivagen (CVE:VIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Avivagen Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avivagen Company Profile

Avivagen Inc focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr. Tobias dog chews; and Dr.

