AvocadoCoin (AVDO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $5.67 Billion

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Over the last week, AvocadoCoin has traded up 0% against the dollar. AvocadoCoin has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and $177.92 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AvocadoCoin token can currently be bought for $890.46 or 0.02556568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AvocadoCoin Profile

AvocadoCoin was first traded on August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AvocadoCoin is www.avocadocoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.

[Telegram](https://t.me/avocadocoin)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40485156/whitepaper%5Favocado%5Fcoin%5Fv175.pdf)”

AvocadoCoin Token Trading

