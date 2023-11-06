Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target Cut to C$10.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 32.24% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.75 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.
Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
