Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target Cut to C$10.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 32.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.75 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AYA

Aya Gold & Silver Price Performance

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Shares of AYA stock remained flat at C$7.94 during midday trading on Monday. 103,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,608. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.43. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of C$6.58 and a 52 week high of C$11.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$950.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.67 and a beta of 1.24.

(Get Free Report)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.