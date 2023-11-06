B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Shares of BTG stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $3.33. 5,930,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,521,718. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.00. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in B2Gold by 48.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in B2Gold by 13.0% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 26,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in B2Gold by 10.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in B2Gold by 140.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in B2Gold by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

