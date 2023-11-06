Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Baxter International from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Baxter International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Baxter International from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 4.9% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Baxter International by 2.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 28.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 6.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Baxter International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.
