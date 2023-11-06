Beldex (BDX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.18 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 6th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $218.41 million and $3.18 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0369 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,892.82 or 0.05419924 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00037101 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00024659 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00014525 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00012021 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000213 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,921,679,150 coins and its circulating supply is 5,910,939,150 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.