BitShares Trading 3.3% Higher This Week (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market cap of $32.23 million and $669,370.32 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,146,342 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

