BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 221,000 Shares

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 221,000 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 13.78 per share, with a total value of 3,045,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,119,108 shares in the company, valued at 167,001,308.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust alerts:

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 130,631 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 13.75 per share, with a total value of 1,796,176.25.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 57,124 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 13.15 per share, with a total value of 751,180.60.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 91,473 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 13.03 per share, with a total value of 1,191,893.19.

On Thursday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 201,054 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of 13.27 per share, with a total value of 2,667,986.58.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 26,660 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of 13.50 per share, with a total value of 359,910.00.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Performance

BMEZ stock remained flat at 13.75 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,626. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 12.93 and a fifty-two week high of 17.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 14.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of 15.50.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0927 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 677.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 823,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,754,000 after purchasing an additional 51,486 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the period.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.