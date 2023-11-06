B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Shares Down 1.9%

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.13 and last traded at $26.19. Approximately 21,844 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 17,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.71.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BMRRY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded B&M European Value Retail from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 640 ($7.90) to GBX 645 ($7.96) in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $625.00.
B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance
B&M European Value Retail Company Profile
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.
