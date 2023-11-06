Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BLDR. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.77.

Shares of BLDR stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,639,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,445. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $156.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.30 and a 200-day moving average of $127.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

