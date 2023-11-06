Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.30-6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.54.

Cabot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBT traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.28. 473,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,090. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.17. Cabot has a one year low of $63.73 and a one year high of $83.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.99 and a 200 day moving average of $69.54.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cabot in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cabot from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Institutional Trading of Cabot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,186,000 after purchasing an additional 686,769 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $394,571,000 after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Cabot by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,273,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cabot by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,915,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,808,000 after purchasing an additional 56,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cabot by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,422,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

