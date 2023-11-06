CannabisCoin Price Tops $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $298,491.95 and approximately $6.84 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,129.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.92 or 0.00213264 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $244.02 or 0.00694642 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00011300 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00471569 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00052788 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00140841 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.