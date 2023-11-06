CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th.

CapStar Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 23.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. CapStar Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CapStar Financial to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

CapStar Financial Price Performance

CSTR stock opened at $16.23 on Monday. CapStar Financial has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSTR has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of CapStar Financial from $14.25 to $15.75 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on CSTR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CapStar Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CapStar Financial by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About CapStar Financial

(Get Free Report)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.