Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.68.

CE stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,836. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Celanese has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $131.05.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celanese will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

CE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Celanese from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Celanese from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.81.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $155,102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Celanese by 332.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Celanese by 39.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,845,000 after purchasing an additional 379,962 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,978,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Celanese by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after purchasing an additional 254,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

