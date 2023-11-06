Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLDT. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

Institutional Trading of Chatham Lodging Trust

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 182,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,895. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.04 million, a P/E ratio of 71.79 and a beta of 1.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

