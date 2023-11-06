Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 8th

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.435 per share by the energy company on Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Cheniere Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cheniere Energy to earn $10.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

LNG stock opened at $173.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $135.00 and a one year high of $179.79. The stock has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.03.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNG. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

