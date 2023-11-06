Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Director Patricia Filikrushel Sells 57 Shares

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $28.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,069.05. 215,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,484. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,344.05 and a 1-year high of $2,175.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,886.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,968.10. The firm has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,330.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,280.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,161.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

