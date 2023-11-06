Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of +5% yr/yr to ~$1.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.44.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $86.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $70.30 and a twelve month high of $100.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.30 and its 200 day moving average is $94.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $124,249.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,939.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $124,249.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,939.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,342 shares of company stock worth $24,113,017. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.