Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Chuy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

Chuy’s Price Performance

CHUY traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,762. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.31. The stock has a market cap of $607.37 million, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.76. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $43.17.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.27 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 5.97%. Chuy’s’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Chuy’s

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Chuy’s by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Chuy’s by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 195,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after buying an additional 19,234 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Chuy’s by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,816,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

