Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,920 ($120.71) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,717.50 ($118.25).
In other news, insider Martin Brand sold 14,966,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,950 ($96.74), for a total value of £1,189,848,834 ($1,447,856,940.86). 14.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.
