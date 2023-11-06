Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,920 ($120.71) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,717.50 ($118.25).

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LSEG

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

Insider Activity at London Stock Exchange Group

Shares of LSEG stock traded up GBX 40 ($0.49) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 8,334 ($101.41). 2,812,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,009. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,248.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8,305.46. The firm has a market cap of £43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,945.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. London Stock Exchange Group has a twelve month low of GBX 7,052 ($85.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,818 ($107.30).

In other news, insider Martin Brand sold 14,966,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,950 ($96.74), for a total value of £1,189,848,834 ($1,447,856,940.86). 14.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.