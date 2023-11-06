Citizens Business Bank Boosts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Citizens Business Bank increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $23,512,560 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ETN stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $214.26. 508,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,751. The stock has a market cap of $85.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.84. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $150.86 and a 1-year high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.23.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

