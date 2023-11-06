ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 7,905 Shares

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.05 per share, with a total value of $261,260.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,834,605 shares in the company, valued at $93,683,695.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,421 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.27 per share, with a total value of $44,434.67.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 22,982 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $711,063.08.

On Thursday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,648 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.54 per share, with a total value of $83,517.92.

On Monday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 34,913 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $1,091,031.25.

On Monday, October 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,044 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.53 per share, with a total value of $66,491.32.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,102 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.61 per share, with a total value of $66,444.22.

On Monday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 35,066 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $1,100,020.42.

On Monday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,812 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.77 per share, with a total value of $387,079.24.

On Thursday, September 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,985 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.42 per share, with a total value of $453,393.70.

On Thursday, September 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,267 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $416,583.80.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of EMO stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.75. The stock had a trading volume of 39,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,355. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average is $30.27. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $33.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 60,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 5.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 369,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after acquiring an additional 20,221 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $373,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $253,313,000,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

