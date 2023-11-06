Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) PT Lowered to C$80.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$84.00 to C$80.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.48% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$75.50 to C$72.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$96.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$70.81.
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.
