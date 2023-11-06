Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.23

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.23 and last traded at C$1.22, with a volume of 9460 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

Colabor Group Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$125.45 million, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.94.

About Colabor Group

(Get Free Report)

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colabor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colabor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.