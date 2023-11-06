Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Announces $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:STK traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $28.18. 55,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,145. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.67.

Get Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 826.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 222,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after buying an additional 198,253 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 44,779 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $745,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 205,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 27,567 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,728 shares during the period.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.