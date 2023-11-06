Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of CVGI traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.89. 316,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,457. The company has a market cap of $198.73 million, a PE ratio of -29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.91. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.07.

In related news, Director Roger L. Fix sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $82,890.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,929.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Commercial Vehicle Group news, CFO Chung Kin Cheung acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,222. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger L. Fix sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $82,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,929.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,869 shares of company stock worth $89,998. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

