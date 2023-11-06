Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Separately, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.30.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SID. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 652.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,348,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,415 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth $3,371,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 865.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,178,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,468,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after acquiring an additional 887,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 528.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 876,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 736,721 shares during the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
