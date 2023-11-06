Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.30.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SID

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Shares of SID remained flat at $2.55 during mid-day trading on Monday. 933,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,881,567. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $3.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SID. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 652.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,348,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,415 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth $3,371,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 865.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,178,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,468,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after acquiring an additional 887,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 528.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 876,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 736,721 shares during the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.