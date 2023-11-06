Comparing Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) & Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Alsea and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alsea N/A N/A N/A Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 2.88% 25.24% 5.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alsea and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alsea 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 2 4 2 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus target price of $90.44, suggesting a potential upside of 31.67%. Given Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is more favorable than Alsea.

This table compares Alsea and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alsea N/A N/A N/A $1.06 3.44 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store $3.44 billion 0.44 $99.05 million $4.45 15.44

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has higher revenue and earnings than Alsea. Alsea is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.5% of Alsea shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store beats Alsea on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alsea

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, coffee shops, casual food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, The gate, Foster's Hollywood, Archies, Ginos, T.G.I. Fridays, Vips Europe, Vips Smart, Ole Mole, and Clay Hear brands. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services. Its gift shop offers various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, food, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Tennessee.

