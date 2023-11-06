Comparing Simpple (NASDAQ:SPPL) and V2X (NYSE:VVX)

Simpple (NASDAQ:SPPL – Get Free Report) and V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.9% of V2X shares are held by institutional investors. 63.1% of V2X shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Simpple and V2X’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simpple N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A V2X $3.86 billion 0.33 -$14.33 million ($1.42) -28.61

Analyst Ratings

Simpple has higher earnings, but lower revenue than V2X.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Simpple and V2X, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simpple 0 0 0 0 N/A V2X 0 0 1 1 3.50

V2X has a consensus target price of $63.50, suggesting a potential upside of 56.33%. Given V2X’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe V2X is more favorable than Simpple.

Profitability

This table compares Simpple and V2X’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simpple N/A N/A N/A V2X -1.12% 12.75% 3.94%

Summary

V2X beats Simpple on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simpple

Simpple Ltd. operates as an advanced technology solution provider in Singapore. The company develops SIMPPLE Ecosystem, an ecosystem solution that automates workflow and the workforce in areas, such as building maintenance, security surveillance, and janitorial services. Its SIMPPLE Ecosystem includes SIMPPLE Software, a software platform comprising modules related to quality management, workflow management, and people management; SIMPPLE PLUS, a robotic solution in cleaning and security domains, as well as Internet-of-Things devices and peripherals; and SIMPPLE.AI, a next generation facilities management autonomic intelligence engine that automates workflow processes in a built environment setting. The company also offers professional services, such as set-up and installation, and systems consultation. It serves facility owners and managers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Singapore. Simpple Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Ifsc Founders Pte. Ltd.

About V2X

V2X, Inc. provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients. The company is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

