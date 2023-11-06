Contrasting Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF – Get Free Report) and Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.6% of Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of Bank of Nova Scotia shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Bank of Nova Scotia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A Bank of Nova Scotia 12.25% 13.31% 0.67%

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays an annual dividend of $3.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Bank of Nova Scotia pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays out 73.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Nova Scotia pays out 65.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of Nova Scotia is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Bank of Nova Scotia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A $5.22 11.69 Bank of Nova Scotia $31.44 billion 1.65 $7.70 billion $4.76 9.07

Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Bank of Nova Scotia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commonwealth Bank of Australia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Bank of Nova Scotia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of Nova Scotia 1 3 0 0 1.75

Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus target price of $69.33, suggesting a potential upside of 60.46%. Given Bank of Nova Scotia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Summary

Bank of Nova Scotia beats Commonwealth Bank of Australia on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans. It also provides retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance. In addition, the company offers advisory services for high-net-worth individuals; equities trading and margin lending services; debt capital, transaction banking, working capital, and risk management services; and international and foreign exchange services. Commonwealth Bank of Australia was founded in 1911 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and insurance to individuals; and business banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to small, medium, and large businesses, including automotive financing solutions to dealers and their customers. It also provides wealth management advice and solutions, including online brokerage, mobile investment, full-service brokerage, trust, private banking, and private investment counsel services; and retail mutual funds, exchange traded funds, liquid alternative funds, and institutional funds. In addition, the company offers international banking services for retail, corporate, and commercial customers; and lending and transaction, investment banking advisory, and capital markets access services to corporate customers. Further, it provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services. The Bank of Nova Scotia was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

