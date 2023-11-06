Contrasting BARK (NYSE:BARK) and NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM)

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) and NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BARK and NovelStem International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BARK 0 0 3 0 3.00 NovelStem International 0 0 0 0 N/A

BARK presently has a consensus price target of $3.17, suggesting a potential upside of 195.95%. Given BARK’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BARK is more favorable than NovelStem International.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BARK $524.76 million 0.36 -$61.52 million ($0.33) -3.24 NovelStem International $10,000.00 557.42 -$770,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares BARK and NovelStem International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NovelStem International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BARK.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.3% of BARK shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of NovelStem International shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of BARK shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of NovelStem International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BARK and NovelStem International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BARK -11.01% -29.03% -12.75% NovelStem International N/A -319.32% -163.45%

Volatility & Risk

BARK has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovelStem International has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BARK beats NovelStem International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BARK

BARK Inc., a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere. In addition, the company offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Food name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand. Further, the company sells BARK Home products through BarkShop.com. Additionally, it offers custom collections through online marketplaces, and brick and mortar retailers. The company was formerly known as The Original BARK Company and changed its name to BARK, Inc. in November 2021. BARK Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About NovelStem International

NovelStem International Corp., a development stage biotechnology holding company, focuses on development and commercialization of stem cell-based diagnostic technology for cancer treatments and to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Media Corp. and changed its name to NovelStem International Corp. in September 2018. NovelStem International Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

